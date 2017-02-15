Microgrids Begin to Make Inroads

Over the last year-and-a-half or so, we’ve published quite a few articles that focused on new technologies or market trends we think you should keep an eye on. When the Internet of Things (IoT) discussion exploded on the scene, we tried to cut through the hype and tell you what effect all of the new sensors, software, networking equipment, and data processing/storage equipment being developed and installed would have on your electrical design or construction business. We’ve ...