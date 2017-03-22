Electrical Construction &amp; Maintenance (EC&amp;M) Magazine
Home > Blogs > Industry Viewpoint > Driving Improvements on the Building Energy-Efficiency Front
Industry Viewpoint

Driving Improvements on the Building Energy-Efficiency Front

Mar 22, 2017 by in Industry Viewpoint
RSS

The latest trends in building energy efficiency

Efforts to make buildings more energy efficient continue to march along at a slow and steady pace. Improvements are being driven on two fronts: advancements in technology, and new codes and standards requirements. When combined, these two efforts form a formidable duo. Our cover story this month, “Fine-Tuning the Codes,” takes a look at how California’s Title 24 Building Energy Efficiency Standard and the ANSI/ASHRAE/90.1 Standard continue to raise the bar on efficiency ...

Website Registration Required to Access this Content

Only registered users have access to Silver content. 

Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.

Register
Already registered? here.

Please or Register to post comments.

Related Articles
What's Industry Viewpoint?

Editor-in-Chief Michael Eby's monthly take on the industry.

Blog Archive
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×