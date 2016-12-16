Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
OSHA’s Top 10 Violations of 2016

Dec 16, 2016
By EC&M Staff | Electrical Construction and Maintenance
    No. 1 Violation: Fall Protection

    Fall Protection once again retains its No. 1 position on this important list. These violations are associated with the Fall Protection rules of OSHA 1926.501, which sets forth requirements for employers to provide fall protection systems for its employees. This category posted 208 more incidents than last year.

    There were a total of 6,929 violations issued in this category.

    No. 2 Violation: Hazard Communication

    Hazard Communication remained in the No. 2 position. The purpose of this group of rules is to ensure the hazards of all chemicals produced or imported are classified — and that information concerning the classified hazards is properly transmitted to employers and employees. The requirements of 1910.1200 are consistent with the provisions of the United Nations Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS), Revision 3. Unfortunately, this category had the largest increase in violations among the top 10, posting 485 more than last year's total.

    There were a total of 5,677 violations issued in this category.

    No. 3 Violation: Scaffolding

    Violations related to Scaffolding use are still widespread across many industries. It’s important to note that the rules of 1926.451 do not apply to aerial lifts — the criteria for which are set out exclusively in 1926.453. The good news here is that this year's total number of violations was 389 less than last year, second best reduction among the group.

    There were a total of 3,906 violations issued in this category.

    No. 4 Violation: Respiratory Protection

    The rules of 1910.134, which focus on Respiratory Protection, apply to General Industry (part 1910), Shipyards (part 1915), Marine Terminals (part 1917), Longshoring (part 1918), and Construction (part 1926). Violations associated with respiratory protection requirements apply to many different trades in the construction industry as well as plant/facility workers. An additional 280 violations were issued in this category this year, as compared to last year's listing.

    Overall, there were 3,585 violations issued in this category.

    No. 5 Violation: Lockout/Tagout

    Lockout/Tagout rules are vitally important for many different types of employees. Standard 1910.147 establishes minimum performance requirements for the control of such hazardous energy. This standard covers the servicing and maintenance of machines and equipment in which the unexpected energization or startup of the machines or equipment — or release of stored energy — could harm employees. This category showed the second highest increase in violations, with 412 more incidents reported than last year.

    There were a total of 3,414 violations issued in this category.

    No. 6 Violation: Powered Industrial Trucks

    Although violations associated with Powered Industrial Trucks don’t often come to mind when thinking about electrical work, OSHA issues a lot of citations in this area. Section 1910.178 contains safety requirements relating to fire protection, design, maintenance, and use of fork trucks, tractors, platform lift trucks, motorized hand trucks, and other specialized industrial trucks powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines. The number of violations in this category increased by 100 over year.

    There were a total of 2,860 violations issued in this category.

    No. 7 Violation: Ladders

    Section 1926.1053 applies to all Ladders, including job-made ladders. These rules apply to many different plants/facilities as well as all types of construction sites. This category moved up one place on the ranking from last year. An additional 150 violations were issued in this category this year, as compared to last year's listing.

    There were a total of 2,639 violations issued in this category.

    No. 8 Violation: Machine Guarding

    As noted in 1910.212, one or more methods of Machine Guarding shall be provided to protect the operator and other employees in the machine area from hazards such as those created by point of operation, ingoing nip points, rotating parts, flying chips and sparks. Examples of guarding methods include barrier guards, two-hand tripping devices, and electronic safety devices. This category saw an increase of 156 violations this year.

    There were a total of 2,451 violations issued in this category.

    No. 9 Violation: Electrical Wiring Methods

    The good news here is that this “electrically focused” category dropped one place in the rankings from last year. Section 1910.305 focuses on Electrical Wiring Methods, components, and equipment for general use. It does not, however, apply to conductors that are an integral part of factory-assembled equipment. This category also posted the largest decrease in violations, with 464 fewer as compared to last year's listing.

    There were a total of 1,940 violations issued in this category.

    No. 10 Violation: General Electrical Requirements

    General Electrical Requirements stayed the same as last year, rounding out the top 10 listing. 1910.303 focuses on the proper installation and use of electrical conductors and equipment. The good news is this category posted the third largest decrease in the top 10, with 269 fewer incidents reported in 2016 as compared to 2015.

    There were a total of 1,704 violations issued in this category.

OSHA announced its preliminary Top 10 list of most cited violations for fiscal year 2016 at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress and Expo in October. The announcement was made by Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs.

Although this annual list of the most frequently cited violations almost always features the same hazard categories from year to year, the individual rankings do shift around a bit. This year, eight of the 10 categories held the same position as last year. The two categories that switched positions were Machine Guarding (No. 8) and Electrical Wiring Methods (No. 9).

If there's any good news to be had in this year's listing, I guess we could note that the Electrical Wiring Methods category moved down in the list and both Electrical categories saw a decrease in citations as compared to last year's numbers.

 

