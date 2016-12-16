OSHA’s Top 10 Violations of 2016

OSHA’s Top 10 Violations of 2016Dec 16, 2016
OSHA announced its preliminary Top 10 list of most cited violations for fiscal year 2016 at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress and Expo in October. The announcement was made by Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs.
Although this annual list of the most frequently cited violations almost always features the same hazard categories from year to year, the individual rankings do shift around a bit. This year, eight of the 10 categories held the same position as last year. The two categories that switched positions were Machine Guarding (No. 8) and Electrical Wiring Methods (No. 9).
If there's any good news to be had in this year's listing, I guess we could note that the Electrical Wiring Methods category moved down in the list and both Electrical categories saw a decrease in citations as compared to last year's numbers.
Related photo gallery: OSHA's Top 10 Violations of 2015
Related photo gallery: OSHA's Top 10 Violations of 2014
Related photo gallery: OSHA's Top 10 Violations of 2013
You may also want to look at upgrading your electrical system to NEMA 4, which would
I do a lot of work with generators, and there are no end to issues like this.
Welcome Aboard, Derek. Ask any question and you'll get many good answers. I'm always
The Syncrude 72kV system uses a Pascor copper switch. Although it is a more expensive
Depending on the type of utility service, the fault current stated may only be an