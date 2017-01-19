Q. What are the NEC rules for sizing transformer secondary conductors? A. A set of conductors supplying single or separate loads is permitted to be connected to a transformer secondary without overcurrent protection in accordance with 240.21(C)(1) through (6). Note: The permission of the “next size up” protection rule when the conductor ampacity doesn’t correspond with the standard size overcurrent protection device of 240.4(B) doesn’t apply to transformer secondary ...