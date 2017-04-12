Five Steps to a Safer Electrical Room

• Create a directory for each motor and its location in the room to facilitate lockout/tagout.

• Install panic hardware on doors and have them swing out of the room.

Is your electrical room safe? If you haven’t maintained it — and don’t know where to start — follow these five simple steps to improve safety. The best part of this plan is that it’s cost effective.

For more detailed information, read the full article by Doug Post, president of Interstates Engineering, on why you should "Treat Your Electrical Equipment Like Your Automobile Tires" and follow a replace-before-they-blow policy.

RELATED GALLERIES