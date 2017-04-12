Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Five Steps to a Safer Electrical Room

Apr 12, 2017
  • Step 1.jpg

    Step 1: Spring Cleaning

    • Sweep the floor.
    • Remove trash.
    • Remove unused equipment.
    • Remove non-electrical system equipment.
    • Replace light fixture bulbs.
    • Seal the room from dust.

  • Step 2.jpg

    Step 2: Annual and Preventive Maintenance

    • Tighten connections.

    • Cycle the breakers.

    • Verify all fuses are a matching set.

    • Review settings in equipment to match the last coordination/arc flash study performed.

    • Ask your local electrical supply house to generate a list of spare parts.

    • Install spare parts shelving.

    • Pressurize the room.

  • Step 3.jpg

    Step 3: Safe and Secure

    • Install proper safety signage.

    • Ensure PPE and lockout/tagout equipment is readily available.

    • Ensure all guards and covers are installed.

    • Plug unused holes in equipment.

    • Properly secure all enclosures and raceways.

    • Install panic hardware on doors and have them swing out of the room.

    • Install insulating mats for working clearance issues.

  • Step 4.jpg

    Step 4: Ensure Proper Documentation

    • Redline drawings to match equipment.

    • Post base documentation and charts in paper, poster, or iPad format.

    • Create a directory for each motor and its location in the room to facilitate lockout/tagout.

  • Step 5.jpg

    Step 5: Label All Equipment to Match Documentation

    • Switchboards

    • MCCs

    • Panelboards

Is your electrical room safe? If you haven’t maintained it — and don’t know where to start — follow these five simple steps to improve safety. The best part of this plan is that it’s cost effective.

For more detailed information, read the full article by Doug Post, president of Interstates Engineering, on why you should "Treat Your Electrical Equipment Like Your Automobile Tires" and follow a replace-before-they-blow policy.

 

