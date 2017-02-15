Top 25 Changes in the 2017 NEC

Top 25 Changes in the 2017 NECFeb 15, 2017
There is no question that the National Electrical Code (NEC) is far and away the No. 1 most important topic to EC&M readers. And every three years — when a new Code cycle comes along — we team up with longstanding NEC Consultant Mike Holt to present the key changes made during that particular revision cycle. In order to make these comprehensive changes more manageable and easier to digest, the EC&M staff has created this gallery, summarizing the most important revisions to the 2017 NEC that affect the largest number of our readers.
Scroll through the photo gallery for short summaries of each change. Or, for more in-depth analysis, click on the blue text link in the caption area of each slide.
Editor’s Note: The information presented in this gallery is based on Mike Holt's full National Electrical Code Changes article, which was first published in the November 2016 issue of the print magazine.
