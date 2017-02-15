Top 25 Changes in the 2017 NEC

Transfer equipment must now be marked by the installer to indicate its short-circuit current rating.

New allowances permit listed cord sets or devices with GFCI protection in addition to the required GFCI protection for personnel, and now permit “special-purpose GFCIs” for receptacles.

The title of Art. 555, its scope, and many of its provisions were changed to include residential installations.

The title of this Section was changed to match the rest of the Article. Some requirements for equipment grounding conductors (EGCs) in patient care spaces have been expanded while others are now reduced. Exception No. 2 of Sec. 517.13(B) was clarified and isolated ground receptacles are no longer a black hole in this rule.

The locations requiring tamper-resistant receptacles have been expanded, as have the types of receptacles requiring such protection.

Changes attempt to clarify the restriction on cord use above a suspended ceiling. But unfortunately, the attempt failed.

The allowance for using conduit bodies smaller than generally required was clarified, and power distribution blocks on the supply side of the service are now allowed (if listed for the location).

As always, many changes to the rules for establishing conductor ampacities have been made, including requirements for cable bundling, rooftop temperature correction, and dwelling service conductor sizing.

Appliance GFCI requirements were relocated to Sec. 422.5, measuring and GFCI requirements for receptacles near sinks was clarified, GFCI requirements for unfinished basement and non-dwelling receptacles were clarified, and new requirements were added for crawl spaces.

Changes to this Section of the Code include addressing reconditioned, refurbished, or remanufactured equipment and providing rules for who may list electrical equipment.

There is no question that the National Electrical Code (NEC) is far and away the No. 1 most important topic to EC&M readers. And every three years — when a new Code cycle comes along — we team up with longstanding NEC Consultant Mike Holt to present the key changes made during that particular revision cycle. In order to make these comprehensive changes more manageable and easier to digest, the EC&M staff has created this gallery, summarizing the most important revisions to the 2017 NEC that affect the largest number of our readers.

Scroll through the photo gallery for short summaries of each change. Or, for more in-depth analysis, click on the blue text link in the caption area of each slide.

Editor’s Note: The information presented in this gallery is based on Mike Holt's full National Electrical Code Changes article, which was first published in the November 2016 issue of the print magazine.

