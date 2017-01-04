Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Home > NEC > The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016

The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016

Jan 4, 2017
Electrical Construction and Maintenance
    Excessive Inaccessibility

    Anyone out there limber enough to squeeze into such a tight space? It's a mystery how an electrician is supposed to gain access to that motor disconnecting switch. I guess you could climb over or under/around and in between the pipes and other equipment, but it sure won’t be easy. In accordance with Sec. 430.107, at least one motor circuit disconnecting means must be readily accessible. This one certainly is not. It's also unclear where, if any, other disconnects may be located. There were no other disconnects located in this room and no signage stating where they may be located. Any fuses installed in that disconnect switch are also required to be readily accessible in accordance with Sec. 240.24(A). It would be a very dangerous situation for any worker to work inside this disconnect while it was energized. Just opening the cover to check for voltage or to replace fuses would place a worker in an exceptionally risky position. With all of the grounded metal parts surrounding this disconnect, it would be way too easy to get a shock or be exposed to an arc flash with just the slightest miscue.

    Frame Job

    Perhaps the installer thought this would go unnoticed. Section 110.13(A) requires electrical equipment to be “firmly secured to the surface on which it is mounted.” In this case, the meter enclosure is mounted to nothing but air. How are we supposed to secure an enclosure to air? This surely wouldn't be considered "neat and workmanlike” either, as required by Sec. 110.12. The communication equipment and wiring that is attached to the raceway is another problem. According to Sec. 800.133(B), “communications wires and cables shall not be strapped, taped, or attached by any means to the exterior of any raceway as a means of support.” The unsupported service cable leaving the meter enclosure needs to be secured within 12 in. of the enclosure in accordance with Sec. 230.51(A).

    A Complete Garage Sale of Concerns

    By using whatever materials and equipment this installer had laying around in his garage in order to “just get the job done,” he violated several Code rules and created some safety concerns. Section 300.3(A) permits single conductors to be used only when they are installed in or part of a Chapter 3 wiring method such as NM cable, electrical metallic tubing (EMT), or flexible metal conduit (FMC), among others. The connectors used for these single conductors appear to be of the type designed to be used with NM cable. This installer used them in a manner that would violate Sec. 300.15, since they are not designed and listed for use with single conductors. With no cable jacket or raceway to protect these wires, they could be pinched or damaged on the metal edges of the connectors, which could create a short circuit or ground fault, resulting in arcs and sparks. Another visible problem is the use of a 4-in.-square cover on a 4-in.-round box. This creates a violation of Sec. 110.3(B) and also leaves me wondering about all of the other violations that just may not be visible in this photo. It’s a scary thought.

    Hide and Seek, Anyone?

    Where could that panelboard be hiding? Under the kitchen sink of course! How in the world are we supposed to gain access to this panelboard and the breakers? This is a blatant violation of Sec. 240.24(A), which requires overcurrent devices to be readily accessible. The lack of any headroom and safe working space also violates Sec. 110.26(A). And the plumbing pipes directly below the panelboard create a violation of the dedicated space requirements found in Sec. 110.26(E). The cover of the panelboard was probably torn off in an attempt to make the breakers somewhat accessible. But this missing cover now violates the intent of Sec. 110.12(B) because the mechanical integrity of the enclosure has been compromised. It also increases the chance of physical damage to the circuit breakers. Section 240.24(C) requires overcurrent devices to be located where they will not be exposed to physical damage.

    A Kaleidoscope of Code Catastrophes

    There are so many violations here it's hard to know where to begin. Let's start with the lack of working space in front of this panelboard, as required by Sec. 110.26. The lawn mower, volleyball net, chairs, and poles can be moved out of the way, but they still create a violation of 110.26(B), which requires this working space to be kept clear and not used for storage. The water pipe, however, is a permanent obstacle and cannot be simply moved out of the way. Sections 110.26(A)(1),(2), and (3) require the working space in front of this panelboard to be kept clear for a minimum of 3 ft of depth, 30 in. of width, and 6½ ft of height, respectively. The next problem I see is the receptacle boxes dangling off the end of the NM cables. Supporting boxes in this manner can really put a strain on the conductors — greatly increasing the risk of a short circuit from damage. Section 314.23(H)(1) permits using flexible cords or cables with strain-relief type connectors in a manner that protects the conductors against strain and damage. Using NM connectors to support the box in this manner is a violation of Sec. 110.3(B).

    Outrageous Service Situation

    To say this installation is outrageous would be an understatement. A reader shared this photo with us along with a handwritten note explaining that he was asked to fix a problem at one of the grain silos at a farm. "They were only getting 120V instead of the 240V they needed to run the bin fans. The farmer told me the panel needed a little fixing up. He thought it might be best to replace it. He said he had rigged it to work for the present. This is what I found when I got there.” To say that this panel “needed a little fixing up” might just be the understatement of the year. The missing cover is a dangerous violation of Sec. 110.27(A) because these exposed energized terminals and conductors create a serious shock hazard. All of the corroded terminals and bus bars are a clear violation of Sec. 110.12(B), since the farmer had to bypass overcurrent protection and resort to some other “creative” efforts to restore power.

    This Won’t Weather the Storm

    Apparently, this installer had no concerns about the effects the weather could have on this installation. It looks as if none of the equipment used for this receptacle installation is rated to be used in this wet location. Section 406.9(B) requires 15A or 20A receptacles in wet locations to be installed in an enclosure that is weatherproof, whether or not a cord-cap is plugged into it. Where 125V receptacles are installed in wet locations, they must be listed as weather-resistant (WR) type receptacles. Boxes installed in wet locations must be listed for use in these locations as required by Sec. 314.15. Neither this box nor its cover is made for this wet location. As shown in the other Illustrated Catastrophes photo (above), moisture can destroy receptacles if they are not properly protected. Another problem is the wiring method used to supply this receptacle. MC cable used in wet locations must include a corrosion-resistant jacket over the metallic covering as specified in Sec. 330.10(A)(11). Lastly, it's questionable whether those black cable ties will provide rigid and secure support as required by Sec. 314.23(A).

    A Shining Example of What Not to Do

    If you're an electrical professional, what do you do when you notice an NM cable coming out of the outside wall of a restaurant you're visiting while on vacation? Follow it, of course, until you see where it connects to the junction box. Talk about an example of what not to do... Using NM cable outdoors (i.e., a wet location) is a violation of Sec. 334.12(B)(4). Because this cable is also exposed to the sun, it’s a violation of Sec. 310.10. Neither the cable jacket nor the conductors are listed as being sunlight-resistant. This exposure has deteriorated the cable jacket beyond repair, and the conductors are now directly exposed to the elements. This damage can greatly increase the shock and fire hazard at this specific location. You may also notice that the box is only supported by one EMT, which is installed in the bottom of the box. Using EMT to support a box in this manner is a violation of Sec. 358.12(5). In addition, the set-screw type of EMT connectors and couplings used by the installer is a violation of Secs. 358.42 and 314.15, since these fittings are not specifically listed for use in wet locations.

    A Multitude of Marina Mistakes

    This little gem comes from a working lobster dock in Maine. The reader who sent in the photo noted, “There are a number of issues, but the use of NM cable in this exterior, exposed, salt spray environment is troubling. You can even see nicks on some of the cable.” Sections 334.12(B) and 555.12(A)(1) have clearly been violated here because NM cables are not permitted to be used in this outdoor wet location. These exposed damaged cables were obviously not protected with RMC, Schedule 80 PVC, RTRC-XW, EMT or some other approved means as required by Sec. 334.15(B). These damaged cables are also a violation of Sec. 110.3(B) because they are simply not designed to be installed and used under these conditions. The missing “bubble” cover for the receptacle is a violation of Sec. 406.9(B), as this receptacle enclosure is no longer weatherproof. As you can see in the photo at the left, it appears as if the rope is being used as a securing means for the box. If so, then it's a violation of Sec. 314.23, since using rope is not one of the many permitted box supporting means.

    A Shocking Stove Scenario

    According to the reader who sent in this photo, several people received shocks from this dangerous installation. “What we found when we pulled out the new stove is that the stove had a 4-wire cord cap plug,” said Bridges. “We also noticed a piece of paneling located above the receptacle on the wall behind the stove and removed it to find a junction box had been installed. At this point, someone bonded both the neutral and the grounding conductor together in the junction box to accommodate the new stove wiring. We also saw that both the 20A microwave outlet (installed in the upper cabinet) and the 20A counter quad outlet had been tapped at this junction point. Upon further inspection, we found the 20A microwave outlet had a cut in the insulation on the current-carrying conductor (black wire). This duplex single-gang box was not grounded properly, and the black conductor was touching the metal box.” Among many other violations here, using the neutral for equipment grounding violates the requirements set forth in Sec. 250.142(B). The lack of grounding for the metal box also violates Sec. 250.134(A).

Because EC&M  readers continue to rank the National Electrical Code (NEC) as their No. 1 most-important topic, it's not surprising that the most popular photo gallery of 2016 was the "10 Craziest Code Violations of 2015." So once again this year, for your viewing pleasure, we present the most extraordinary Code violations uncovered by our NEC experts in 2016. Following are our picks for the absolute craziest Code violations photos of last year.

Shoddy electrical installers beware: If you’re behind an electrical installation gone wrong like those featured here, there’s a good chance your handy work may turn up in the pages of EC&M or on our website someday soon. Note: All references are based on the 2014 edition of the NEC.

dingram1
on Jan 5, 2017

That disconnect is for steam condensate pumps making all the plumbing at just below the temperature of live steam. Ouch! The electrician probably was there first and did his job to Code and then the plumbers did what they needed with no coordination. I've even had plumbers hang their pipe off my conduit supports.

