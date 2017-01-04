The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016

Excessive Inaccessibility

Anyone out there limber enough to squeeze into such a tight space? It's a mystery how an electrician is supposed to gain access to that motor disconnecting switch. I guess you could climb over or under/around and in between the pipes and other equipment, but it sure won’t be easy. In accordance with Sec. 430.107, at least one motor circuit disconnecting means must be readily accessible. This one certainly is not. It's also unclear where, if any, other disconnects may be located. There were no other disconnects located in this room and no signage stating where they may be located. Any fuses installed in that disconnect switch are also required to be readily accessible in accordance with Sec. 240.24(A). It would be a very dangerous situation for any worker to work inside this disconnect while it was energized. Just opening the cover to check for voltage or to replace fuses would place a worker in an exceptionally risky position. With all of the grounded metal parts surrounding this disconnect, it would be way too easy to get a shock or be exposed to an arc flash with just the slightest miscue.