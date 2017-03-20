How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here’s your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else’s work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2017 NEC. Hint: I’m not a member of this fan club. Popular ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Sdowney717 in Questions & Help for Rookies
last reply by T Dittmar in Management
last reply by Rodney Koop in Business & Marketing
last reply by Sdowney717 in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by OldWires in Questions & Help for Rookies