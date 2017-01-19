How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn't identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. It's your turn to identify the violation. Hint: This gives me a hollow, empty feeling inside
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by probrd in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos
last reply by sparky377 in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by robert howard in General Electrical Talk Discussion