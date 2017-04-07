Advertisement
Thursday, May 11th at 2pm EST/11am PST
The typical cost of employee turnover is 21% of their annual salary. In this webinar, you’ll learn the 4 ways to find the “keepers”, interviewing in the 21st century, and how to keep your best technicians. You’ll discover what’s most important to your employees, how to create a culture that breeds success, and the tools you’ll need to streamline recruiting.
4 Ways to Find the Keepers:
- Observation Prospecting - the habit of looking at everyone you meet as a prospect.
- Know What You Are Looking For - know exactly the type of skill set you are soliciting for.
- Bring Awareness to Young People - many young people are not going to college that could be great techs.
- It Really is about Who You Know - referrals are the #1 source for hiring volume and quality.
Speakers:
Courtney Kolar, Sr. Director of People Services, Dwyer Group
