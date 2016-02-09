Wednesday March 1, 2pm EST/11am PST

This webinar is designed to review the potential benefits and concerns of using either low voltage or medium voltage equipment in low power applications. We will look at areas including planning factors, the impact this equipment will have on a plant, the plant’s power grid and the potential impact to the motor. We will also look at overall system costs when installing either low or medium voltage equipment.

What you will learn:

Essential planning factors when selecting low voltage verses medium voltage equipment.

Impact medium voltage and low voltage equipment will have on your plant, your plant’s power grid and motor.

Overall system costs when installing medium voltage or low voltage equipment.

Register below to join us for this live webinar!



Speakers:

Karl Heideck, Principal, Business Development, Siemens



