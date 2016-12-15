All references are based on the 2014 edition of the NEC. Perilous Pier Problem Wow! What a scary situation. This “ugly picture” was published in the June 2016 issue of the Washington State Dept. of Labor and Industries newsletter “Electrical Currents.” According to the newsletter, “This disconnect switch is attached to a fixed pier. NEC 555.9 requires all electrical connections to be located at least 12 in. above the deck of a fixed pier ...