All references are based on the 2014 edition of the NEC. Perilous Pier Problem Wow! What a scary situation. This “ugly picture” was published in the June 2016 issue of the Washington State Dept. of Labor and Industries newsletter “Electrical Currents.” According to the newsletter, “This disconnect switch is attached to a fixed pier. NEC 555.9 requires all electrical connections to be located at least 12 in. above the deck of a fixed pier ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
You may also want to look at upgrading your electrical system to NEMA 4, which would
I do a lot of work with generators, and there are no end to issues like this.
Welcome Aboard, Derek. Ask any question and you'll get many good answers. I'm always
The Syncrude 72kV system uses a Pascor copper switch. Although it is a more expensive
Depending on the type of utility service, the fault current stated may only be an