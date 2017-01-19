All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. Outdoor Atrocity Believe it or not, I actually found this while walking along a pier. Yes, that’s NM type cable feeding the motor. According to Sec. 334.12(B)(4), NM cable cannot be used in wet locations. Yet this installer thought it would be just fine to use it to wire this motor, which is located outside. Wrong! The NM cable is just stuffed into the box through the remnants of a liquidtight connector with no means of ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by probrd in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos
last reply by sparky377 in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by robert howard in General Electrical Talk Discussion