All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. Outdoor Atrocity Believe it or not, I actually found this while walking along a pier. Yes, that’s NM type cable feeding the motor. According to Sec. 334.12(B)(4), NM cable cannot be used in wet locations. Yet this installer thought it would be just fine to use it to wire this motor, which is located outside. Wrong! The NM cable is just stuffed into the box through the remnants of a liquidtight connector with no means of ...