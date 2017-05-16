All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. Installer is “Wet Behind the Ears” The rules explaining the specific wiring methods permitted for exterior wiring on buildings or structures could not be made any clearer. Section 225.10 features a list of 19 permitted wiring methods. Surface metal raceway is not on the list. It simply should not have been used in this location. Likewise, although Sec. 386.10 gives permission to use surface metal raceways in dry ...