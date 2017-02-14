All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. How in the World Does This Happen? Alan McGarry, an electrical project designer with AHA Consulting Engineers in Roswell, Ga., ran across this crazy installation and was kind enough to share it with us. This install has a lot of problems, but I’ll start with the missing panel cover. This missing cover increases the shock hazard because any energized parts could be more easily contacted. It generally violates the rules of Sec. ...