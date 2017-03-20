All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. Getting a Leg Up on the Competition That is one way to get the job done quickly. Of course, it’s not done correctly. I am having a hard time imagining how the installer was able to install the wires in this EMT, unless the raceway was piecemealed together in order to accommodate the wire pull. If this was the case, then it would have been a violation of Sec. 300.18, which requires raceways to be installed complete before ...