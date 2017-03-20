All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC. Getting a Leg Up on the Competition That is one way to get the job done quickly. Of course, it’s not done correctly. I am having a hard time imagining how the installer was able to install the wires in this EMT, unless the raceway was piecemealed together in order to accommodate the wire pull. If this was the case, then it would have been a violation of Sec. 300.18, which requires raceways to be installed complete before ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Sdowney717 in Questions & Help for Rookies
last reply by T Dittmar in Management
last reply by Rodney Koop in Business & Marketing
last reply by Sdowney717 in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by OldWires in Questions & Help for Rookies