The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued a dozen citations and proposed $226,431 in fines following its investigation into the Nov. 29, 2016, death of a 26-year-old machine operator at an electrical cable manufacturer located near Pensacola, Fla.

Milton-based Gulf Cable LLC was cited for failing to take measures to protect Jonathan Gilmore, who was pulled into a re-spool machine and crushed as he attempted to guide electrical wiring cable into the machine. OSHA found the machine lacked the required guarding to prevent him from coming into contact with its moving parts.

OSHA issued 12 violations to Gulf Cable for one willful, one repeat, seven serious, and three other-than-serious safety violations. The willful citation relates to the company’s failure to install guards to prevent machine operators from coming into contact with the cable as it winds onto the spool.

The agency also cited the employer for one repeat violation for failing to develop, document, and utilize hazardous energy control procedures to prevent machines from operating while employees performed service and maintenance.

OSHA issued serious citations to Gulf Cable for failing to:

Install guardrails on all four sides of machinery in the pit area, exposing workers to trip and fall hazards.

Repair or replace cut electrical wiring for the emergency-stop foot pedal, exposing workers to electrical shock and electrocution hazards.

The citations for Gulf Cable can be viewed at: https://www.osha.gov/ooc/citations/GULF_CABLE_1193905.pdf