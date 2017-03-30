A 36-year-old man was electrocuted at an industrial business in Texas this past week. According to a witness who talked with contractors, the man may have been "pulling electrical lines at the time."

The witness also said that there was no licensed electrician on site, according to an initial report from KFOX14 News. "Everybody on the job site had the understanding there was no longer currents going through the lines," the witness told the station.

The business is located in El Paso County, Texas. The County Sheriff's Office crime scene unit is still investigating the incident. They found the man dead when they responded.