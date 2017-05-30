Although no injuries have been reported, Extech has recalled AC/DC digital clamp meters with model numbers EX650, EX655, MA160, MA61, and MA63 after receiving two reports of the clamp meters displaying an incorrect voltage reading. Serial numbers in the following format are included in the recall: R15XXXXXXX to R17XXXXXXX. Only serial numbers in this range are included in the recall.

The “EXTECH” logo and the model number are printed on the front of the unit, and the serial number is located on the back. The digital clamp meters are green and orange.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital clamp meters and contact Extech for a free replacement meter. The devices were sold at Grainger, Platt Electric Supply stores, and industrial and electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites

To report an incident involving this product, visit https://www.saferproducts.gov/CPSRMSPublic/Incidents/ReportIncident.aspx.