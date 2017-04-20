By AJ4TBama (26 May 2013 while hiking the trails) [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Two women who were found dead in a lake in Alabama were electrocuted, according to preliminary autopsies.

Shelly Darling, 34, and Elizabeth Whipple, 41 were found dead in Lake Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning after they were reported missing by family members, AL.com reported.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Captain said during a press conference that while there had been speculation and some information that there may have been electrocution or some type of electricity involved on the boat dock or surrounding water, investigators initially "were not 100 percent sure" this is what caused the deaths. The autopsies confirmed their suspicions soon after.

A Tuscaloosa investigator was shocked during the initial search at the scene but was not injured. "We know there was electricity going through at least part of the pier," the captain said.