Maryland first responders brought an electrician back to life after he was electrocuted while on the job last week. The man was working on the electric in the ceiling at an office building in Rockville when he came in contact with high-voltage lines.

According to a report from an NBC News affiliate in Washington, the electrician's coworkers kicked his ladder to get him away from the electrical source without anyone else getting electrocuted.

When the ambulance arrived, the man had been dead for at least five minutes. He wasn’t breathing, so the paramedics hooked him up to a defibrillator.

“Once we applied the AED, it was determined that the patient needed to be shocked,” an EMS responder said. “We then shocked the patient with the defibrillator and he was able to breathe on his own, and we were able to get a pulse back.”

The victim was rushed the hospital where he was able to recover.