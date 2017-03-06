An Alcoa employee was injured from an electrical arc late last month at a Massena, N.Y., according to a report from North Country Now. The worker was transported to Massena Memorial Hospital and treated for burns.

A statement from the company says the unidentified employee was burned by the electrical arc, which caused a power outage in parts of the plant. The outage "contributed to a fire in the facility’s bake furnace."

There were no other injuries, officials say, and the plant’s molten metal production was unaffected.

Further details regarding the fire at the Alcoa plant in Massena remain unavailable despite at least four departments arriving at the scene to fight the large blaze, the report said.