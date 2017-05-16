Many electrical jobs involve trenching. This work is potentially dangerous, but there are things you can do to improve safety. Here are some mistakes to avoid when loading or unloading the trencher: Loading or unloading too far from the work zone. You might not be able to park the trailer near enough to the area you’re trenching, except for unloading purposes. In the latter case, get it close enough that you’re not a pack mule for getting that trencher to the work area. Not ...