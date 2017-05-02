Many types of electrical jobs involved trenching. This can range from hand-shoveling a minor trench for burying a bonding conductor between ground rods to using a large machine to create a long, deep trench for burying power cables. Follow these safety tips when performing these activities: • Before going to the job site, make sure you have the phone numbers of the gas, water, and electric companies. • When arriving at the job site, look for the buried cable ...