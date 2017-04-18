Energizing the transformer is typically the last step of the installation. Before energizing, do the following: Verify the wiring and connections are correct. Visually check for any tools or parts inside the housing, and perform a tool count. Ensure the transformer cover is on and properly secured. Ensure there are no ground faults in the associated panel or switchgear. To reduce the chance of an arc blast, open the load breakers (in the associated panel or switchgear). Clear ...