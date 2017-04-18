Energizing the transformer is typically the last step of the installation. Before energizing, do the following: Verify the wiring and connections are correct. Visually check for any tools or parts inside the housing, and perform a tool count. Ensure the transformer cover is on and properly secured. Ensure there are no ground faults in the associated panel or switchgear. To reduce the chance of an arc blast, open the load breakers (in the associated panel or switchgear). Clear ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by LeeSmith1 in Questions & Help for Rookies
last reply by JimJ in Questions & Help for Rookies