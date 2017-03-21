Installing a small transformer overhead is more dangerous than it looks. Suppose you need to install a small transformer in a ceiling space. It weighs less than 100 lbs. What if you get on one ladder and Gary gets on another, and you carry it right on up there? One rule of ladder safety is you don’t carry things up ladders. That alone tells you this isn’t safe. You’ve got a lot going on here, safety-wise. Both of you are climbing ladders and your relative angles will ...