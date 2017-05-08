Online quiz about electrical safety
May is Electrical Safety Month. To help its customers brush up on their electrical safety awareness, Cobb Electric Membership Corporation (Cobb EMC), a not-for-profit electric cooperative that delivers electricity to more than 180,000 residential and commercial members in Georgia, put together a free online quiz. After you take the test, think about sharing these important safety tips with your own customers and teaching others about electrical safety — this knowledge could save a life.
