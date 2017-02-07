Installing a switchboard presents more safety problems than many people think. First of all, these are heavy. Sure, someone else probably unloaded the unit and set it inside the building. But it has to be set on the pad and bolted into place. Fingers and toes are at risk. Do you have the proper lifting equipment, and do you know how to safely use it? Before setting the panel in place, you need to assess the work area. What personal protective equipment (PPE) is required? What other safety ...