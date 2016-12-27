Do you make these errors when using high-potential (hi-pot) testers or insulation resistance testers? • Using without isolating first. The hi-pot injects a high voltage into cabling. Normally, you isolate a circuit to protect yourself from the premises source. In this case, you isolate the circuit to protect others (and connected equipment) from your portable source. •​ Isolating the cable at one end only. You must isolate it at each end, else you’re providing ...