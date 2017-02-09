The IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Committee has issued a call for papers for the 2018 IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop. Submit your abstract for a Technical Paper, Tutorial, Case Study or Focus Session Poster. The workshop will be held March 20 - 23, 2018, at the beautiful Omni Hotel in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The Technical Program Committee is reviewing technical papers for presentation at the Workshop in the following formats:

Traditional 45-minute slide show

Focus Sessions (small group poster format)

Case Studies that focus on "what went right" or "lessons learned" in 15-minute slide show presentation format

Is your topic more in-depth? The Tutorials subcommittee is reviewing proposals for multi-hour instructional sessions where attendees may qualify for CEU credits.

Proposals are due no later than April 1, 2017.