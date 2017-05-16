Although not yet complete, indications are the 2018 Edition of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, will introduce entirely new workplace requirements for electrical workers. While many proposed changes will clarify existing definitions or processes, others are more considerable. Among the modifications proposed, four important new requirements will have a significant impact on how electrical workers approach each and every job. Let’s review those now. Planning ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by ambers in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Steven Corson in Motors & Motor Controls