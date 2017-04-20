At 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2016, special investigators from the city of Baltimore’s Fire and Housing departments descended on the Bell Foundry with cameras in hand. Since 2006, the two-story brick building, tattooed with spray-paint murals, had been known to many in the Station North neighborhood as a nonprofit work space, gallery, and performance venue for local artists. But thanks to a tip that came in through the city’s 311 hotline, the fire department now had reason to believe ...