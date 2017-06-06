Construction sites are inherently dangerous. These practices will help keep you safe. Put your hard hat and safety glasses on before going through the gate. You won’t fumble on the way in and you won’t forget to put them on. Remind yourself that dangers exist on the way to your work area, not just in it. And they exist regardless of starting time, quitting time, break time, or lunch time. If a coworker shows up without his security badge, don’t let him tailgate in on ...