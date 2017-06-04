Code Quiz of the Week: No. 78

Industry technical experts address questions surrounding hot topics such as arc ratings, FR, heat stress, NFPA70E and more. Here’s information you should know about key issues that impact workers....More
There are various ways FR fabrics can be made flame resistant. Unfortunately, marketing spin has created misperceptions among decision-makers about the value of each method. Here's information you should know about the different types of FR and what to look for in the buying process....More
Power outage—two words that keep or wake you up at night. Rather than tossing and turning or imagining disaster scenarios, prepare for power outages by assessing the risk in your power architecture and protecting critical systems to lessen the impact of short duration events. To ensure you are prepared to take action in the event of an outage, it’s best to understand which systems are at most risk. For reference, we’ve created an example of a risk assessment grid using an average hospital environment....More
Simplify and improve everyday electrical tasks with the right tools. Improve productivity, get consistent results and improve safety with ergonomic hand tools.
Productivity. Reliability. Safety. We’ve Got You Covered....More
Are you protected in the event of short circuit fault? Stainless steel cable ties provide a durable method of bundling, identifying and fastening cable in severe and harsh conditions.
Productivity. Reliability. Safety. We’ve Got You Covered....More
The NEC only has general requirements related to panel construction and OSHA relates
I think you'd have to run new wiring through some sort of conduit. Maybe you can find
1) It can be done as long as the installation is done in a code compliant manner,
Think about this: if the resistance goes up, power loss (in heat) will go up in the
The difference in price is negligible. You were close with the "derating" idea, but