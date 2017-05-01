Code Quiz of the Week: No. 73

Take this weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements. The Code Quiz features three questions that are presented in a True/False, Fill-in-the-Blank, or Multiple Choice format. The answer to each question is offered up on a separate slide, which follows the question. Good luck!

These materials are provided to us by Mike Holt Enterprises of Leesburg, Inc. To view additional Code training materials offered by this company, visit www.mikeholt.com/code.