Fill in the blank. The total area of the conductors, splices, taps and equipment at any cross section of the wiring space within enclosures for switches or overcurrent devices that contain power monitoring equipment shall not exceed ____ of the cross-sectional area of that space. A) 20% B) 50% C) 75% D) None of the above Scroll Down to See the Answer Answer: C As outlined in Sec. 312.8(B), the total area of ...