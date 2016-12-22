With respect to Sec. 110.26(E)(2) of the 2017 Edition of the NEC, which of the following statements is incorrect? A) Outdoor electrical equipment shall be installed only in listed enclosures. B) Outdoor electrical equipment shall be protected from accidental contact by unauthorized personnel or vehicular traffic. C) Outdoor electrical equipment shall be protected from accidental spillage or leakage from piping systems. D) None of the above