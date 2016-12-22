With respect to Sec. 110.26(E)(2) of the 2017 Edition of the NEC, which of the following statements is incorrect? A) Outdoor electrical equipment shall be installed only in listed enclosures. B) Outdoor electrical equipment shall be protected from accidental contact by unauthorized personnel or vehicular traffic. C) Outdoor electrical equipment shall be protected from accidental spillage or leakage from piping systems. D) None of the above
You may also want to look at upgrading your electrical system to NEMA 4, which would
I do a lot of work with generators, and there are no end to issues like this.
Welcome Aboard, Derek. Ask any question and you'll get many good answers. I'm always
The Syncrude 72kV system uses a Pascor copper switch. Although it is a more expensive
Depending on the type of utility service, the fault current stated may only be an