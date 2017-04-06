Fill in the blank. The NEC requirement for arc energy reduction now includes the following choices: __________. A) an instantaneous trip setting that is less than the available arcing current B) an instantaneous override that is less than the available arcing current C) both A and B above D) neither A or B above

