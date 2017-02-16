Fill in the blanks. For attics and underfloor spaces, ________, and _______, at least one lighting outlet containing a switch or controlled by a wall switch shall be installed where these spaces are used for storage or contain equipment requiring servicing. This applies to ________. A) utility rooms / basements / only to commercial occupancies B) ceiling cavities / cellars / only to dwelling units C) utility rooms / basements / all occupancies
