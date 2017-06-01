Fill in the blanks. Power distribution blocks installed in boxes shall be listed. Power distribution blocks installed on the line side of service equipment shall be ________ and ________ as “suitable for use on the line side of service equipment” or equivalent. A) approved / identified B) accessible / installed C) suitable / identified D) listed / marked
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by Mark Allen in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by analog in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos
last reply by analog in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by Joebanana in General Electrical Talk Discussion
last reply by jsaporito in Electrical Talk Pics & Videos