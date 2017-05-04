In accordance with a change to Sec. 300.4, does minor damage to a raceway, cable armor or cable insulation violate the integrity of either the contained conductors or the conductors’ insulation? A) Yes, in all cases B) No. Never. C) Not necessarily D) None of the above
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
last reply by cgs5028 in National Electrical Code (NEC)
last reply by W A Werning in General Electrical Talk Discussion