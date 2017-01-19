Fill in the blank. In other than dwelling units, the two new requirements for ground-fault protection for personnel in Sec. 210.8(B)(9) and (10) are _________ and _________ ? A) crawl spaces (at or below grade) B) unfinished portions or areas of the basement not intended as habitable rooms C) both A and B above D) There are no new requirements in this Section of the NEC
