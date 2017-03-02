Fill in the blank. As outlined in Sec. 210.8(A), GFCI protection for personnel in dwelling units no longer applies to __________. A) a receptacle installed under a sink specifically for the dishwasher B) a receptacle installed under a sink (such as for the garbage disposal) C) a receptacle in an attached garage for appliances D) a receptacle in a garage for the garage door opener
