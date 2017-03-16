Fill in the blank. Section 210.8(B) of the 2017 Edition of the National Electrical Code (NEC), which requires GFCI protection in other than dwelling units, now also applies to ________. A) receptacles installed in crawl spaces B) lighting outlets installed in crawl spaces C) unfinished portions or areas of basements not intended as habitable rooms D) all of the above E) none of the above

