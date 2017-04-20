Fill in the blank. A new NEC requirement on arc energy reduction for fuses applies to fuses rated ____ amperes or higher. The fuses shall have a clearing time of _____ seconds or less at the available arcing current or one of the methods listed in this Sec. 240.67(B) shall be provided. A) 1,000 / 0.33 B) 1,200 / 0.07 C) 1,600 / 0.004 D) 800 / 0.042