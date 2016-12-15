Q. What are the Code rules for the identification of branch circuit conductors? A. The neutral conductor of a branch circuit must be identified in accordance with Sec. 200.6 [210.5(A)]. Equipment grounding conductors can be bare, covered, or insulated. Insulated equipment grounding conductors size 6 AWG and smaller must have a continuous outer finish either green or green with one or more yellow stripes [250.119]. On equipment grounding conductors 4 AWG and larger, insulation can be ...
Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on EC&M allows you exclusive access to high value content centered around proprietary research, expert NEC analysis and in-depth technical procedures.
You may also want to look at upgrading your electrical system to NEMA 4, which would
I do a lot of work with generators, and there are no end to issues like this.
Welcome Aboard, Derek. Ask any question and you'll get many good answers. I'm always
The Syncrude 72kV system uses a Pascor copper switch. Although it is a more expensive
Depending on the type of utility service, the fault current stated may only be an