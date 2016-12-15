Q. What are the Code rules for the identification of branch circuit conductors? A. The neutral conductor of a branch circuit must be identified in accordance with Sec. 200.6 [210.5(A)]. Equipment grounding conductors can be bare, covered, or insulated. Insulated equipment grounding conductors size 6 AWG and smaller must have a continuous outer finish either green or green with one or more yellow stripes [250.119]. On equipment grounding conductors 4 AWG and larger, insulation can be ...