All questions and answers are based on the 2017 NEC. Underlined text indicates a change in the rules for the 2017 NEC. Q. What is the Code rule for sizing service conductors for dwellings? A. For dwelling units, service and feeder conductors supplied by a single-phase, 120/240V and 120/208V system can be sized in accordance with the requirements contained in Sec. 310.15(B)(7)(1) through (3). (1) Service Conductors. Ungrounded service conductors not over 400A supplying the entire load of ...