All questions and answers are based on the 2017 NEC. Q. What does the Code require in regard to installing a grounding electrode using ground rods? A. Grounding electrode system installation requirements are outlined in Sec. 250.53. (A) Rod electrodes (1) Below permanent moisture level. If practicable, pipe electrodes must be embedded below the permanent moisture level and be free from nonconductive coatings such as paint or enamel. (2) Supplemental electrode. A rod electrode must be ...