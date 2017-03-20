All questions and answers are based on the 2017 NEC. Q. If more than one electrode is available, what does the Code allow for connecting one grounding electrode to another electrode? A. Grounding electrode conductors (GECs). GECs and bonding jumpers are permitted to terminate and use the following to extend the connection to another electrode(s) [250.68(C)]: (1) Interior metal water piping that’s electrically continuous with a metal underground water pipe electrode and is located ...