December 2016 Mobile Apps and New Products Roundup

ServiceTitan Mobile 2.0

This app allows technicians to quickly access relevant information and provide immediate, customized solutions to customers. Once technicians are ready to recommend a solution, they can easily convert estimates into a professional presentation and physically hand over the tablet to the customer to mirror an online shopping experience. In addition, technicians can collect payments, send invoices, and close out a job directly in the app — with no paper needed. The app’s visual price book allows technicians to educate customers on the services, equipment, and material they offer, as well as communicate the value customers are going to receive. The product also contains real-time scorecards with conversion rate, average ticket, total revenue, and other metrics to help keep technicians accountable and motivated.