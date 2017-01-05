Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) Magazine
Home > Products > December 2016 Mobile Apps and New Products Roundup

December 2016 Mobile Apps and New Products Roundup

Jan 5, 2017
Electrical Construction and Maintenance
Comments 0
  • Credential-Verification-Services.jpg

    Credential Verification Service

    The Credential Verification Service mobile app from InstantCard allows users to keep worker training records up-to-date and accurate. Designed to work with iOS and Android phones and all tablets, the app lets authorized trainers automatically record attendees who have completed courses. The trainer simply scans the QR code on the badge of each employee to instantly update their training records. Alternatively, the trainer can enter the employee’s ID number. In addition to trainers, the app can be used by foremen to track attendance at work site meetings or administrators to track attendance at company orientation sessions and work site safety briefings.

    More
  • NFPA-eLibrary-app.jpg

    NFPA eLibrary

    The NFPA eLibrary app lets users access purchased NFPA eBooks and PDFs on an iPad and iPhone whether online or offline. Features include: full text search by keyword or NFPA Article; the ability to scroll through pages with the swipe of your finger; adjustable font size and display; adjustable screen brightness; the ability to highlight text and add bookmarks — customizations sync across devices; and free access to NFPA 1600, 2016 edition in PDF and eBook format. In addition, the app allows for PDF compatibility, personalized PDFs, and push notification for content updates.

    More
  • Service-Titan-app.jpg

    ServiceTitan Mobile 2.0

    This app allows technicians to quickly access relevant information and provide immediate, customized solutions to customers. Once technicians are ready to recommend a solution, they can easily convert estimates into a professional presentation and physically hand over the tablet to the customer to mirror an online shopping experience. In addition, technicians can collect payments, send invoices, and close out a job directly in the app — with no paper needed. The app’s visual price book allows technicians to educate customers on the services, equipment, and material they offer, as well as communicate the value customers are going to receive. The product also contains real-time scorecards with conversion rate, average ticket, total revenue, and other metrics to help keep technicians accountable and motivated.

    More
  • 4inch-Square-Recessed.jpg

    ConTech Lighting: Square LED downlights

    R4SQ 4-in. square LED recessed downlights are available in New Construction, StopAire, Insulated Ceiling, and Remodel models in four color temperatures. Designed to deliver more than 3,600 lm, the downlights feature glass TIR optics for smooth, uniform beams in narrow, medium, and wide distributions. In addition, the mounting frame features a mechanism to allow a ¼-in. adjustment in all directions, as well as a 5° rotation to ensure proper alignment after installation. The product’s light engine consists of a high-output multichip LED array with a quick-connect for easy installation and removal.
    ConTech Lighting
    Circle 250

     

    More
  • Knaack-heated-storage-box.jpg

    Knaack: Heated storage box

    The Thermosteel heated storage unit helps reduce downtime and prevents damage to tools and materials due to cold temperatures. Users simply plug in the heating element when job-site temperatures drop below 40°F to ensure supplies are safe from extreme temperatures. Designed to reach up to 70°F within the cabinet, the box includes the company’s Tool Kage door and thermal blanket, Junk Trunk Quick Access Drawers on certain models, a raised chest floor, and a Watchman IV independent locking system for security. In addition, the product features optional casters, 4-way skid access, and recessed side handles.
    Knaack
    Circle 251

    More
  • Milwaukee-Tool-utility-bucket-light.jpg

    Milwaukee Tool: Utility bucket luminaire

    The M18 LED Utility Bucket Light provides 2,500 lm of Trueview High Definition light. Via a spring-loaded bucket clamp, the luminaire is easily adjustable to fit all size bucket lips up to 4 in. Features include a low-profile design, small footprint, and a dual-rotating head design that allows users to rotate the light heads 180° vertically or horizontally. A Spot Mode helps identify problems from afar; a Flood Mode provides a broad beam for area and task lighting; and a Spot Flood Mode assists in viewing issues from over 500 yards away, while providing a wider view of the surrounding area to reduce tripping hazards. In addition, the IP65-rated product features a high-impact polycarbonate lens and the company’s RedLithium batteries, which provide a run time of up to 4 hr.
    Milwaukee Tool
    Circle 252

    More
  • seal-breaker---REV.jpg

    TAD LLC: Conduit seal remover

    Designed to leave conduit threads unharmed, the Original Fehrman Seal Breaker is a hydraulic machine that breaks conduit seals in minimal time. According to the company, the tool eliminates the need for sledge hammers and therefore hot work permits. In addition, the product can be used with any quick-connect hydraulic pump, or users can add the company’s optional hydraulic foot pump accessory.
    TAD LLC
    Circle 253
    freeproductinfo.net/ecm

    More
  • Larson-Electronics-explosionproof-security-cameras.jpg

    Larson Electronics: Explosionproof security cameras

    This line of hazardous location cameras includes analog models with manual focus. Visual data collected from these cameras is delivered to a central command center through an aluminum armored coax cable connected to the camera via an explosionproof seal fitting. The cable then connects to a user-provided DVR system mounted outside the hazard zone. For on-the-go monitoring, a rechargeable action model is designed for sites that don’t have reliable access to power. In addition, the product line includes IP models with networking capabilities. Features of these cameras include a built-in 1/3-in. progressive-scan CMOS image sensor that delivers up to 4.0MP resolution at 20 fps.  
    Larson Electronics
    Circle 254

     

    More
  • Ironwood_Chestnut2.jpg

    Wolverine: Work jacket

    The Ironwood jacket provides ease of movement through a fully gusseted bi-swing back and articulated elbow design. Featuring a Sherpa lining and storm cuffs at the neck, wrists, and waist, the jacket offers easy access to pockets with magnetic closures. Made of 100% cotton duck canvas, the garment includes rolled shoulders, a 3-piece hood with metal tip draw cord, and an extended tail for extra coverage. Available colors include bison and chestnut in men’s sizes M to XXL.
    Wolverine
    Circle 255

     

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

EC&M magazine's December Mobile Apps and New Products Roundup includes a customer service app, heated storage box, utility bucket luminaire, and more.

Please or Register to post comments.

Electrical Testing Feed

EC&M Webinars
Nov 9, 2016
Webinar

Technology Enabled Data Center Life Cycle Services

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
Nov 2, 2016
Webinar

There is More to a Data Center than White Space; A Holistic Approach to Facility Monitoring and Control

This webinar will discuss the benefits of cloud connected data center monitoring, different levels of monitoring and the potential effects on availability and efficiency....More
View More Webinars
EC&M Learning Center
Understanding the 2014 NEC, Volume 1 (Articles 90 to 480)
This resource has proven itself in the field and in the exam room. This latest edition will provide you with a rock-solid foundation...
Understanding NEC Requirements for Grounding vs Bonding
One of the most confusing areas of the trade continues to be grounding and bonding, which is why this book needs to be in the hands...
Changes to The NEC 2014
Don't let the scale of the code changes intimidate you, this book will get you up to speed on the most essential...
BROWSE ALL TITLES

Connect With Us
Ecmweb.com
Related EC&M Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×